The Crimson team scored on a late touchdown run to post a 25-24 victory in the Crimson & Gray Spring Game in Martin Stadium Saturday afternoon in front of more than 5,000 fans.

Playing in Pullman for the first time since 2010, the Cougars combined to throw five touchdown passes while the Speed D tallied five interceptions and seven sacks.

Redshirt senior quarterback Anthony Gordon (21-30, 234 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT) threw three touchdown passes for the Gray Team, connecting with Kassidy Woods from eight yards out, Calvin Jackson Jr. from two yards and capped his day with a pretty 33-yard touchdown throw to Travell Harris.

Fellow redshirt senior Trey Tinsley (11-21, 155 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT) threw one touchdown for the Crimson team, a 31-yard strike to Renard Bell who finished with five catches for 108 yards and a score.

“I thought Gordon played pretty well,” Mike Leach said afterwards. “He let it rip. Trey was tentative at times. Gordon, in particular, had a pretty good scrimmage. He went out and played and didn’t try to do too much. He made routine plays. The biggest thing is he didn’t let anything bad happen to him other than the interception. He didn’t take negative yards and did a good job converting on third and fourth down.”

Gordon is arguably the best Cougars quarterback competing for the starting job at stepping up in the pocket and avoiding sacks while keeping his eyes downfield, something Gardner Minshew mastered last season. Gordon is also adept at throwing the football using different arm angles.

“He’s gotten better and better at not taking negative plays,” Leach said. “He’s good at getting the ball off his hand quickly. He doesn’t need a lot of arm movement to make it happen.”

Redshirt sophomore John Bledsoe threw the other touchdown pass for the Crimson Team, a 16-yard pass to Rodrick Fisher who got behind the defender along the left sideline for the score in the final quarter.

Redshirt freshman QB Cammon Cooper saw all of his action in the second half and, playing for both teams, completed 12-of-19 passes for 106 yards with two interceptions.

Gray Team receivers Travell Harris and Easop Winston Jr. led all receivers with seven catches as Harris finished 103 receiving yards. Jackson Jr. finished with six catches for 66 yards for the Gray team while Brandon Gray added four catches for 71 yards for the Crimson Team.

Leach said Jackson is playing better right now than Tay Martin (3 receptions for 25 yards) at the ‘X’ outside receiver spot.

“I don’t think he (Martin) played very well today,” Leach said. “Calvin Jackson is playing better at the ‘X’ position.”

Running back Max Borghi appeared on both teams, scoring on a one-yard run for the Crimson Team in the third quarter. Crimson Team running back Dominick Tominiko scored the go-ahead one-yard touchdown with three minutes remaining.

Defensively, redshirt freshman safety Tyrese Ross led the Gray Team with six tackles and an interception while defensive lineman Nnamdi Oguayo tallied 1.5 tackles-for-loss and intercepted a pass. Defensive back Bryce Beekman also picked off a pass and defensive lineman Lamonte McDougle recorded a sack in his Cougar debut.

Defensively for the Crimson Team, linebacker Jahad Woods made a game-high seven stops while defensive lineman Will Rodgers III tallied three sacks and Tristan Brock added two sacks of his own.

“(Rodgers) has gotten better and better,” Leach said. “He’s progressively improved. He started the spring well and gotten better every practice. (Oguayo) needs to get on a roll and stay out of his own way. When he does that, he’s plays very fast and very hard. Nnamdi does a very good job of playing with low pads.”

Safety Jalen Thompson picked off a pass, as did cornerback George Hicks III and freshman linebacker Rocky Katoanga also recorded a sack.

Kickers Blake Mazza and Jack Crane handled the extra points and field goals with Mazza hitting the longest of the day, a 50-yarder.

“We were understandably inconsistent,” Leach said. “Anytime you split the roster and try to do it even, that happens. It puts us in a position where we have to adjust and guys have to be disciplined. Overall, it was good work.”

NEXT UP: The Cougars close out spring practice Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. PT.

(WSU Athletic Communications contributed to this report)

