Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon will participate in the 2020 State Farm All-Star Football Challenge at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The 22nd edition of the State Farm All-Star Football Challenge will air on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 31.

The skills competition will feature 24 of college football’s brightest stars divided into six teams based on their college conference. Each team will consist of four players from the same conference that will compete for conference supremacy in a series of skills competitions. The conferences represented are the ACC, the Big Ten, the Big 12, the Pac-12, the SEC, and four of the best players outside of the Power Five that will be called the “Wild Card” team.

Gordon was named a Davey O’Brien Award Semifinalist (Nation’s Top QB) and to the All-Pac-12 Second Team after leading the country in passing yards/g (429.2), 300-yard games (12), 400-yard games (9) and was second in passing TD (48) passing yards (5,579).



The redshirt senior went 493-of-687 for 5,579 yards and 48 touchdowns, setting WSU and Pac-12 single-season records for passing TD, passing yards, total offense (5,559) and completions (493).



Gordon was a three-time Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week (New Mexico State, at Houston, Stanford), recorded three of the top four single-game passing performances in the country in 2019 (1st - 606 vs. Oregon State, 2nd - 570 vs UCLA, 4th - 520 vs. Stanford) and led the country with 222 completions of 10+ yards while 16 of passing touchdowns went for 20+ yards.

Each player will individually participate in a timed event, and then finish with a full team event. All events will be timed and have individual winners, which will compile into a cumulative score to determine the winning team.



For example, the quarterbacks from each team will compete against each other to win their competition. But ultimately, their time will be added to the times of the other competitors on their conference designated team to have a final team score.

Individual events in the 2020 State Farm All-Star Football Challenge include the State Farm QB Accuracy Competition, the Mercedes-Benz Obstacle Course, the Rocket Mortgage Strength Challenge and the Hands Competition. To conclude the program, the players will compete as teams in the State Farm Team Competition.

Alumni of the State Farm All-Star Football Challenge include 81 first-round NFL Draft picks, including 38 Pro Bowlers, such as Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Ramsey, Dalvin Cook, Derwin James, Landon Collins, Von Miller, Vernon Davis, Joe Flacco, Dez Bryant, Donovan McNabb, Reggie Wayne, and Edgerrin James, as well as three Heisman Trophy winners (Ron Dayne, Troy Smith and Jason White).