Three weeks ago, graduate transfer quarterback Gardner Minshew announced he was transferring to Alabama after throwing for 2,140 yards and 16 touchdowns with seven interceptions for East Carolina last season.

Tuesday, Minshew reversed course.

Instead of playing his final season of college football in Tuscaloosa, Ala. near his hometown of Brandon, Miss., Minshew will head to the Palouse in May and compete for Washington State's starting quarterback job over the summer and fall camp.

The 6'1", 220-pound Minshew graduated from ECU in December with a degree in communications.

From a pure playing time standpoint, Minshew's curveball makes sense since he had little chance of beating out Jalen Hurts or national championship game hero Tua Tagovailoa, both of whom have a vice grip on the top two spots on the depth chart with little chance of anybody else beating them out.

But at WSU, the tragic passing of Tyler Hilinski has opened the door to what should be a wide open competition in spring practice, which begins Thursday. Certainly, Minshew's chances of earning the starting job are much better at Washington State than Alabama.

"This is an opportunity to compete for a (starting) job on a very good team with a staff that I've always looked up to and respected," MInshew told SI's Bruce Feldman, who co-authored 'Swing Your Sword' with Mike Leach. "I've got goals as an (aspiring) coach but also as a player, and my goal right now is to get a shot in the NFL. And I think this will give me a good opportunity at that."

If four-star signee Cammon Cooper shows signs of picking up the offense in the spring and the coaches feel he is ready to play, fall camp could feature a very intriguing QB battle between Cooper and Minshew for the starting job.

Minshew threw for over 400 yards in two of his final four games in 2017, and for 351 yards against Memphis.