Ground game is key to keeping Wyoming's defense off-balance
Wyoming systematically stymied New Mexico State on the ground last Saturday night in Las Cruces, holding the Aggies to minus-9 rushing yards on 16 attempts in the Cowboys’ dominating 29-7 victory.N...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news