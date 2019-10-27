Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert led a late-game scoring drive that set up true freshman kicker Camden Lewis for a 26-yard field goal as time expired to give the No. 11 Ducks a 37-35 victory over Washington State on Saturday night in Eugene.



Running back CJ Verdell had a career-night as he rushed for 257 yards, three touchdowns and 56 receiving yards. Verdell's 257 rushing yards are the most by a Pac-12 player this season. Herbert ended the evening with 222 passing yards on 21-of-33 pass attempts.



WSU quarterback Anthony Gordon threw for 406 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Oregon remains first in the Pac-12 North standings at 7-1, while the Cougars fall to last-place in the north at 1-4 in league play this season.