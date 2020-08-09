WazzuWatch - Hobbs still with FB team after meeting with Rolovich, Chun

Washington State defensive lineman Dallas Hobbs says he 'proudly" stands with the #WeAreUnited players movement sweeping across college football.

However, his deep involvement with the fledgling organization hasn't led to his dismissal from the football program, as first thought. In fact, Hobbs remains a member of the WSU football team.

Hobbs announced Sunday on social media that following discussions with Nick Rolovich and AD Pat Chun, "I am told I am still on the team." Yet he's isn't backing down from his association with #WeAreUnited, saying he proudly stands with the group and "everything we are doing to protect college athlete safety and to ensure our legal rights are acknowledged and respected."

Hobbs is listed as WSU's media contact for the #WeAreUnited movement.

“Really, our main goal is COVID and pushing those enforced health and safety standards,” Hobbs told his hometown newspaper in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. "They need to be uniform across the whole conference. That is what we are really pushing forward, that’s the big concern around our conference, around the country.

“COVID really kind of put a spotlight on those other issues. So it was like we might as well throw the racial injustice issue, economic injustice, protecting all the sports and all the other demands into the list."

Player representatives from the "WeAreUnited group met Thursday with Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott on a conference call, but said they were “disappointed and deeply concerned” after the meeting, accusing Scott of not taking the issues they have raised seriously enough.

While Hobbs remains with the Cougars, that's likely not the case for two other players. DB Patrick Nunn has already announced he will opt out of the 2020 season (to the extent there is one), while WR Kassidy Woods (and his family) did himself no favors by secretly taping a phone conversation between himself and Rolovich and then distributing the tape to national and local media outlets in Dallas.