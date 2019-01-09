UP NEXT: We remain on the road for the fifth and sixth-straight games beginning at Colorado, Thursday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. PT/7 p.m. MT. Preview: https://t.co/0zuUThQlQN #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/TJjzfAsaZ4

The Washington State men's basketball (7-7, 0-1) looks to snap a four-game losing streak and notch its first Pac-12 win of the season when it heads to Boulder, Colo., to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (9-5, 0-2) Thursday night (6 p.m. PT/7 p.m. MT) at the CU Events Center.

The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network with JB Long (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) on the call. Matt Chazanow will have the radio play-by-play on the Washington State IMG Sports Radio Network.

Thursday marks just the 17th all-time meeting between Washington State and Colorado. The Buffaloes hold a 12-4 advantage in the series, although WSU won the last meeting, 73-69, on Feb. 15, 2018 at Pullman. CU has won three of the last four, including the first meeting last year, an 82-73 victory in Boulder.

WSU has never beaten Colorado in Boulder, but has won three of the last four games at Pullman. The two teams will later meet Feb. 20 in Pullman. Historically, the games have been close. In four of the last five seasons, at least one game between WSU and Colorado has been decided in overtime (record is 2-2).

Going into Thursday's game, the health of WSU's leading scorer (22.1 ppg) and rebounder (7.9 rpg) Robert Franks is again the big question for the Cougars. Franks has missed three games this season, including last Saturday's Pac-12 opener at Washington.

Freshman CJ Elleby is the only other Cougar averaging double figure points with 16.4 points per game, ninth-best in the Pac-12. Elleby is adding 7.7 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the league.

While WSU leads the Pac-12 in scoring, averaging 81.1 points per game, the Cougs are 11th in the conference in defense, giving up 76.7 points per game.

For Colorado, already in an 0-2 hole in the Pac-12 standings, the weekend represents a crucial juncture. With four losses in the their last six games — and their next three games on the road after this weekend — the Buffs are looking for a way to cure their recent ills and get into the conference win column.

Before the season, Colorado thought depth would be a strength but is now is finding itself increasingly short-handed.

CU's depth took a blow before the first game when 7-0 sophomore forward Dallas Walton was lost for the season to a knee injury. Senior guard Namon Wright has been hampered recently by a foot injury and did not play in last weekend's loss to Arizona State and junior guard Deleon Brown is unavailable because of academic issues.

The Buffs will likely rely more upon true freshmen Daylen Kountz and Eli Parquet in the front court, while Colorado coach Thad Boyle could also tinker with his lineup up front if he decides he needs more size against the Cougars.

Colorado point guard McKinley Wright is second in the conference in assists (5.4 apg), fourth in steals (1.6 spg) and 15th in field goal percentage (.504). Junior forward Lucas Siewert is second in 3-point percentage (.471), 12th in 3-pointers made (1.7 per game) and 14th in shooting percentage (.504). Sophomore forward Tyler Bey is third in the Pac-12 in rebounding (9.0 per game), and has averaged 10 boards per game over his last nine games. Bey is also sixth in the conference in blocked shots (2.2 per game).

NEXT FIVE GAMES:

Jan. 10 at Colorado, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Jan. 12 at Utah, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Jan. 17 CALIFORNIA, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Jan. 19 STANFORD, Noon (Pac-12 Network)

Jan. 24 at Oregon State, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

PAC-12 SCHEDULE (Jan. 9-13)

Wed. Jan. 9

Arizona State at California, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Arizona at Stanford, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Thur. Jan. 10

UCLA at Oregon, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Washington State at Colorado, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Washington at Utah, 7 p.m. (FS1)

USC at Oregon State, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sat. Jan. 12

Arizona State at Stanford, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Washington State at Utah, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Washington at Colorado, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

Arizona at California, 7:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Sun., Jan. 13

USC at Oregon, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

UCLA at Oregon State, 7 p.m. (FS1)

(All Times Pacific)

WOMEN'S HOOPS HOSTS UTAH, COLORADO: The WSU women's basketball team has not played in Pullman since Dec. 1 when they beat Boise State. They finally return to Beasley Coliseum Friday night when they host Utah (7 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network) in the first of two straight home games. WSU hosts Colorado on Sunday at noon.

The Cougars opened their Pac-12 schedule with a road win at rival Washington before dropping consecutive games at Oregon State and Oregon, both ranked in the Top 15 nationally, last weekend. WSU battled the Beavers all game long but succumbed to a late run by OSU.

Senior Alexys Swedlund, WSU's all-time three-point shooter, became the 19th player in program history to hit 1,000 career points after scoring nine pts at Oregon Sunday. She is 18th all-time with 1,002 points. Borislave Hristova, a Cheryl Miller Watch List nominee, enters the week scoring 22.5 ppg, 2nd in the Pac-12 and 7th in the nation.