With non-conference play behind them, Washington State heads into the fray of the Pac-12 Conference as the push for a conference title begins.

First up for WSU are the LA Schools with USC and UCLA coming to town to finish off the Cougs' five-game home stand. The Trojans and three-time player of the week, Onyeka Okongwu, kick things off Thursday at Beasley.

USC is 11-2 on the year, led by Okongwu's 17.7 ppg and 9.0 rpg. Last season the Trojans took the lone matchup in Pullman 93-84 and have won the last six contests in a series they control (75-48).

LAST TIME OUT: Washington State 65, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50. Noah Williams' defensive performance in the second half helped lead Washington State on a 17-5 run and a 65-60 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday night. The freshman had eight points, one of his two blocks and two steals after halftime. CJ Elleby had 22 points, his ninth game this season scoring at least 20, and added seven rebounds and two assists. Isaac Bonton chipped in 16 points, five rebounds and three assists and Jeff Pollard added 11 points.

PERFECT DECEMBER: The Cougs finished December a perfect 6-0 to close out non-conference play. The perfect month was the first since starting the 2017-18 season with a 6-0 record in November. The last time WSU was perfect in December was in 2007-08 with a 5-0 mark as part of a perfect 14-0 start. The last time WSU won 7 straight games was the start of the 2007-08 season. The 6 straight wins marks the 4th time since the 2007-08 season the Cougs have won 6-in-a-row.

TURNOVERS: Entering the week, the Cougs remain one of the best in the nation at taking care of the ball with just 143 turnovers in 13 games, 11.0 per game, ranking 11th in DI. The Cougs rank 9th in the nation turning the ball over just 15.3% of possessions. On the other end the Cougs have forced 16.5 turnovers thanks to 7.1 steals per contest. WSU has turned those turnovers into 18.7 points per game.Individually, CJ Elleby and Jaylen Shead lead the way defensively at 1.85 and 1.50 steals per game, respectively.

COUGS MAKING HEADWAY DEFENSIVELY: Finding success on the defensive end, the Cougars rank among the nation’s top 1/3. Overall, the Cougs have held their opponents to two points under the national average (100.1) in points per 100 possessions at 98.0 (ranking 125th). Offensively, the Cougs are nearly dead even at 100.0 (183rd) with the average.WSU ranks 42nd in turning opponents over 22.9% of their possessions while allowing teams to grab just 24.7% of offensive rebounds (ranking 56th overall). Behind the arc, the Cougs have allowed teams to shoot 31.0%, two percentage points lower than the national average, ranking 101st overall.

ELECTRIC ELLEBY: Sophomore CJ Elleby has not disappointed as he has scored in double-figures in all 13 games while eclipsing 20 points in nine games, three times hitting his career-best of 27. Elleby is 3rd in the Pac-12 in scoring and 31st nationally at 20.1 ppg. Elleby has done the bulk of his damage getting into the lane and causing havoc shooting 46.0% from the field while hitting 55-of-68 80.9%) from the line. He has an effective field goal pct. of 52.0%. In addition to his scoring prowess, Elleby leads the team in rebounding at 6.7 rpg as well as defensively with 1.85 steals per game.He has his sights set on becoming the newest member of the 1,000 pt club with 732 career points. He needs 268 points to reach the plateau. On his current scoring pace this season he can hit 1,000 points against Cal Feb. 19.