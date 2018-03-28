Check out my highlight - https://t.co/hx6EOuuod6— Caleb Grill (@caleb_grill0) March 23, 2018
The loss of Robert Franks and Malachi Flynn means Washington State is searching for fresh talent to replenish the roster in the future. Accordingly, they have offered 2019 Wichita (Kan.) Maize point guard Caleb Grill.
Grill has also been offered by Missouri State, South Dakota State and Colorado State. He averaged over 17 points per game during the 2017-18 season.
