In a surprising development, Washington State guard Malachi Flynn announced Tuesday that he will transfer to another Division I program.

Flynn tweeted the announcement Tuesday, but did not say where he is going. Flynn wrote that the decision was in his "best interest at this time."

Flunn said he gave "thoughtful consideration" to the decision to leave WSU with two years of eligibility remaining.

Flynn, who will be a junior, has been a starter for both his seasons at Washington State. He was the second-leading scorer on the team with an average of 15.8 points per game while leading the Cougars with 132 assists and 49 steals in 31 games.



On Monday, leading scorer Robert Franks announced that he intends to declare for the NBA draft. Franks averaged 17.4 points per game last season.

The loss of Franks and Flynn is a major blow to coach Ernie Kent’s efforts to build a winning program in Pullman. Kent boasted during the latter stages of the season that he was already looking forward to the 2018-19 season with most of his major contributors returning. However, the departures of Franks and Flynn (combined for 33.2 points, 45.4 percent of WSU's total) means the Cougars will be without their top two scorers in 2017-18.

Kent took the high road on social media, praising Flynn for his contributions over the past two years, although WSU struggled in the win-loss column. "I appreciate all Malachi Flynn has done for our program over the last two years," Kent wrote. "He made a decision that is best for him and his family and we wish him well."