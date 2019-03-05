UP NEXT: It's the final homestand of the regular season beginning with Oregon Wednesday! Preview: https://t.co/BqEhaRDVcb Tickets: https://t.co/vZQDOFSdD4 #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/arBDPKIif6

WHAT: Oregon (17-12, 8-8) at Washington State (11-18, 4-12)

WHERE: Beasley Coliseum (11,671), Pullman, WA

WHEN: Wed., March 6, 8 p.m. PT

TV/RADIO: FS1 (Aaron Goldsmith, Matt Muehlebach); Washington State IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow)

Locked into 11th place in the Pac-12 standings with the upcoming conference tournament scheduled to start next Wednesday in Las Vegas, the Washington

State men’s basketball team looks to end the regular season on a positive note as they host the Oregon schools at Beasley Coliseum, beginning with Wednesday’s matchup with the Oregon Ducks.

The Cougars appeared to be on the upswing after sweeping the Arizona schools on the road a month ago but WSU has since lost four of five games, including a pair to Stanford (98-50) and Cal (76-69) during a dismal road trip to the Bay Area last weekend.

With his teams having little to play for as far as improving its seeding for the Pac-12 Tournament, Ernie Kent can only hold his breath and hope the Cougars are motivated, and recognize the opportunity to regain some much-needed momentum heading into the post-season.

Clearly, though, something happened to the Cougars in the wake of the stunning Arizona success, and it wasn’t good.

“There are some things have been brewing on the team,” Kent said after the Stanford debacle. “I feel they have grown apart, a little bit. When they grow apart, I try to bring them back together. But they have to be accountable to themselves. We were in a great rhythm coming out of the desert, as everybody saw.

“But since we’ve been back home, there has been some stuff brewing. Guys have been pulling each other apart. That’s not right or fair to Washington State. And it’s not fair to how hard our guys have worked. It is what it is right now, but we’ll bring them back together.”

WSU played without Jeff Pollard or Viont’e Daniels in both Bay Area basketball battles because of concussions and their absence was undeniably evident. In fact, the Cougars have FOUR players going through concussion protocol - Pollard, Daniels, Carter Skaggs and James Streeter.

Robert Franks leads the Cougars in scoring with a Pac-12 high 21.8 points per game, which ranks 21st in the country. Franks is adding a team-high 7.3 rebounds per game, which ranks seventh in the conference.

With two regular season games remaining, freshman CJ Elleby is the only other Cougar player averaging double-figure points with 15.4 points per game, 10th-best in the Pac-12, and second-most among Pac-12 freshmen.

Washington State will face the No. 6 seed in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament next Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Wednesday marks the 296th all-time meeting between Washington State and Oregon, with the Ducks hold a 170-125 advantage in the series. Oregon won the first meeting of the season, 78-58, on Jan. 27 at Eugene.

NEXT FIVE GAMES:

March 6 OREGON, 8 p.m. (FS1)

March 9 OREGON STATE, Noon (Pac-12 Network)

March 13-17 PAC-12 TOURNAMENT (at Las Vegas)

PAC-12 SCHEDULE (March 6-9)

Wed., March 6

Oregon State at Washington, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Oregon at Washington State, 8 p.m. (FS1)

Thur., March 7

UCLA at Colorado, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

USC at Utah, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Cal at Stanford, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sat., March 9

Oregon State at Washington State, Noon (Pac-12 Networks)

Arizona State at Arizona, 1 p.m. (CBS)

USC at Colorado, 2 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

UCLA at Utah, 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Oregon at Washington, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL HEADS TO VEGAS: The No. 10 seeded Washington State women’s basketball team (9-20 overall, 4-14 Pac-12) is set to face No. 7 seed California (18-11 overall, 9-9 Pac-12) in the first round of the 2019 Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament Thursday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The WSU duo of redshirt junior Borislava Hristova and junior Chanelle Molina earned All-Pac-12 postseason honors. Hristova was named to the full all-conference team while Molina took home a honorable mention nod as well as earning honorable mention distinction on the all-defensive team.

Hristova ended the regular season third in the Pac-12 in scoring at 20.2 points per game, a mark which ranked 22nd in the nation in Division I basketball. Not only did she score at an impressive clip, she did so efficiently as well by hitting on 48.1 percent of her shots (227-of-472). In 29 games, Hristova hit double-figures in 27 contests.

Molina finished the season scoring 15.6 points per game, ranking 12th in the Pac-12. While setting up her teammates, the Hawaiian born point-guard ranked fifth in the conference with 5.2 assists per game. She etched her name in the program's top-10 for assists in a season after posting 150 in 29 games, fourth most in a single year at WSU.

PAC-12 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT (First Two Rounds)

First Round (Thur. March 7)

Game 1: Arizona State (#5) vs. Colorado (#12), 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: Arizona (#8) vs. USC (#9), 2 p.m.

Game 3: California (#7) vs. Washington State (#10), 6 p.m.

Game 4: Utah (#6) vs. Washington (#11), 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Fri. March 8)

Game 1 Winner vs. UCLA (#4), 11:30 a.m.

Game 2 Winner vs. Oregon (#1), 2 p.m.

Game 3 Winner vs. Stanford (#2), 6 p.m.

Game 4 Winner vs. Oregon State (#3), 8:30 p.m.

(All Times Pacific)

(All Games Televised on Pac-12 Networks)