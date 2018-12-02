Bobbitt hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring and Brown's layup gave New Mexico State a 13-2 lead with 13 minutes left in the first half before going into the break with a 33-25 advantage. CJ Elleby's short jumper pulled Washington State within 57-56 with three minutes to go but Shunn Buchanan answered with a 3 — his only points of the game — to spark a 10-2 run that made it 67-58 with 66 seconds to play and the Aggies held on from there.

Bobbitt made 5 of 6 shots from the field and grabbed seven rebounds and AJ Harris added 12 points for New Mexico State (6-1). The Aggies, who have won four in a row, beat a Power Five team at home for the first time since a 75-71 win over Colorado on Nov. 27, 2002.

In one of its most complete offensive efforts in program history, Washington State women's basketball (4-4) ran away with a 95-71 win over Boise State (5-2) Saturday afternoon at Beasley Coliseum.



From the opening tip, the Cougars broke the Broncos, scoring the first nine points of the contest and 17 of the first 20 to open up a double-digit advantage. Burying BSU with an avalanche of three-pointers, the Cougars hit five of their first six from deep in the first quarter while shooting a scorching 75% from the floor to start the game.



After the Broncs made a small run to start the second quarter cutting the WSU lead to nine, the Cougars responded with the knockout blow, rolling off a 20-0 run that put BSU away for good.



The run was sparked by Borislava Hristova who's defense turned into easy offense as the star scored eight of her game-high 30 points during the five-minute stretch. Just behind Hristova, senior Alexys Swedlund dropped in five of her career-best 24 during the run while also helping to stymie any offensive threat by the Broncos with a pair of blocks as WSU completely shut things down on the defensive end of the floor.



In all, the Cougars shot 62.9% from the floor in the first half while draining 11-of-17 from deep to close out the half. With a healthy lead at the break, the Cougars let off the gas in the second half while still maintaining a nearly three touchdown advantage over the Broncos throughout the second half.