After three games in the Cayman Islands, Washington State return to the Palouse for a battle with regional rival Idaho. The two sides clash in Moscow for the 275th all-time meeting.

WSU holds the 164-110 advantage in the series, but Idaho has won three of the last five.

WSU is coming off a tough 79-69 loss to Colorado State in the final game of the Cayman Islands Classic. CJ Elleby, named to the Julius Erving and Wooden Award watch lists as well as the Cayman Islands Classic all-tourny team leads the Cougs at 21.6 ppg, ranking 2nd in the Pac-12.

WSU senior captain Jeff Pollard has shown a scoring touch with four double-digit games in his last five contests. He is averaging a career-best 9.6 ppg and leads the team having gone 8-of-19 from deep (42.1%).

Entering the year with three three-pointers to his name in three seasons. Pollard has found his stroke from behind the arc as a senior. Pollard had a career best night against Colorado State, going 3-for-4 while hitting 6-of-7 overall shots in the game.

The Cougs lead the nation in fewest turnovers at 8.0 per contest. WSU has committed just 56 turnovers in seven games.

The Cougs won last season's contest, 90-70, at Pullman. The Vandals have held serve each of the last two games at Moscow with the last win for WSU coming in 2013 when the Cougs won 67-66.

The Vandals enter the game having dropped back-to-back contests, falling to North Dakota State, (70-53) and at Seattle U (74-55), the lone common opponent between the two sides in 2019. Three Vandals are averaging in double-figures led by Trevon Allen's 17.2 points per game.