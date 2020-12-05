WazzuWatch - Hoops: MBK, WBK games postponed

Cougs Postpone Colorado Game Due to recent developments in WSU's COVID-19 protocol, the Cougs at Colorado, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, has been postponed. The Pac-12 will work with both programs to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the contest. pic.twitter.com/bVzflghWc6

The COVID-19 pandemic has arrived at the doorstep of the Washington State men's basketball team.

The school announced Friday that "due to recent developments in Washington State’s COVID-19 protocol, the Cougar men’s basketball game at Colorado, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, has been postponed. The Pac-12 Conference will work with both programs to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the contest."

In addition, the WSU women's basketball team will not travel this weekend to face California for its season-opening game on Sunday, nor its following game Tuesday at Stanford. Both games have been postponed because the Cougars lack the minimum number of scholarship players (7) available for the games due to COVID-19 protocol and associated contact tracing.



The Pac-12 Conference will attempt to find mutually agreeable dates to reschedule the contests.