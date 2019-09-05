Because Mike Leach doesn’t discuss or comment on injuries, we don’t know the severity of outside linebacker Jahad Woods’ shoulder ailment suffered in last weekend’s season opener against New Mexico State.

As a result, it’s a mystery two days before kickoff if the 6-foot-1, 228-pound redshirt junior from San Diego will play in Saturday afternoon’s clash with FCS foe Northern Colorado, and it will stay that way until we see the WSU defense trot onto the field for the first time against the Bears.

What we do know: As reported by Theo Lawson of the Spokesman Review, Woods was seen jogging off the practice field Wednesday afternoon. “A certain No. 13 (Woods’ number) wearing full practice attire runs off the field during our post-practice interview with Tracy Claeys,” Lawson tweeted after practice. “Jahad Woods appears to have practiced today after leaving the NMSU game with an injury.”

Even if Woods is healthy enough to play, Claeys could limit his snaps or not play him at all in Saturday’s Week 2 game in order to boost the chances he’s physically ready for next Friday night’s battle at Houston and the upcoming Pac-12 schedule. WSU is a heavy favorite over Northern Colorado and may not need Woods’ services to handily beat the Bears.

Expect Claeys to be cautious with Woods. No sense getting one of your best defensive players dinged up farther against a FCS opponent.



The Cougs’ second year defensive coordinator hinted Wednesday that he might kick Justus Rogers or Dillon Sherman outside from the inside linebacker spot to make sure the two best linebackers are on the field. The duo combined for seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and one quarterback hurry in the 58-7 victory over NM State.

In Woods’ absence, the third linebacker is presently walk-on Hank Pladson.

“If you have time (preparing), you try to start your best two without screwing everything up,” Claeys sad. “That would be our first thing. If Hank did the best that week in practice and was ready to go, that’s what we would do. What you don’t want to do is throw everybody out of whack when they’re used to playing something.

“The more comfortable the linebackers get, they’ll be able to play either side. We’re not at that point right now, but hopefully that’s where we’ll get to.”

Operating from the spread formation, the Northern Colorado offense relies extensively on the quartet of quarterback Jacob Knipp (26-44 for 177 yards and 1 YD in last week’s 35-18 loss at San Jose State), running back Milo Hall (77 yards on 20 carries) and wide receivers Willie Fairman (10 receptions for 53 yards; 11 targets) and Dontay Warren (8 receptions, 12 targets).

“It’s very similar to our offense with the four wides and spreading it out,” Claeys said. “But they have a little more of a running game and they mix the tight end in. It will be our first look at some of the run fits with the tight end in there. We’re going to have to do a good job getting that fit up so we don’t give up the big play. It will be good work for us to see a tight end.’

NOTES:

-- Claeys described the performance of WSU’s defense against NM State as “sloppy.” But he noted the Cougars had four or five players in the back seven wearing a Cougars uniform for the first time. “I was pleased, though, with the way they competed and I thought we played hard,” Claeys said, adding he was pleased with how Daniel Isom tackled in the open field.

-- Claeys admitted WSU didn’t do as much twisting, stemming, stunting or other pre-snap movement as in the past. “Early in the season you’re cautious with it just because you don’t know of any motions or shifts,” Claeys said. “We were careful with it. The more film we get (of an opponent’s offense), the more we’ll crank it up.”

-- Defensively, Leach said Northern Colorado plays a lot of zone and brings an occasional blitz. But he reiterated WSU must “focus on us.”

