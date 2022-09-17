A depleted offensive line for Colorado State and a fully healthy defensive front for the Cougars is the main story for how Washington State was able to apply pressure all game to the Rams on Saturday. WSU (3-0) went on the win this game, 38-7, over Colorado State (0-3) in its most complete win of the season on all sides of the ball. Colorado State was already missing some of its offensive linemen to injury before kickoff, but a late scratch for its starting running back, A'Jon Vivens, led to offensive struggles all game. Throughout the first half, the WSU offense clicked, scoring in the end zone on four straight drives resulting in four passing touchdowns for quarterback Cam Ward. Even with the offense slowing down in the third quarter, the defense for the Cougars still held the Colorado State offense to under 200 yards through three quarters and no points on the board. It allowed WSU to pick up its most dominant win of the season and go into conference play with plenty of momentum.

Scoring summary

First quarter 12:02, WSU: Cam Ward 17-yard pass to Donovan Ollie (Dean Janikowski PAT) 9:59, WSU: Cam Ward 13-yard pass to De’Zhaun Stribling (Dean Janikowski PAT) 3:24, WSU: Cam Ward 19-yard pass to De’Zhaun Stribling ((Dean Janikowski PAT) Second quarter 6:10, WSU: Cam Ward 2-yard pass to Donovan Ollie (Dean Janikowski PAT) Third quarter 13:05, WSU: Dean Janikowski 22-yard field goal Fourth quarter 11:07, CSU: Clay Millen 14-yard pass to Justus Ross-Simmons (Michael Boyle PAT) 1:07, WSU: Kannon Katzer 1-yard run (Dean Janikowski PAT)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UT1VDSERPV04gV0FTSElOR1RPTiBTVEFURSE8YnI+PGJyPlREIHBh c3MgTm8uIDQgZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2Ft ZXJvbjdXYXJkP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDYW1lcm9uN1dhcmQ8 L2E+IDxicj48YnI+V0FUQ0ggfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1BhYzEyTmV0d29yaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGFjMTJO ZXR3b3JrPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvR29Db3Vncz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0dvQ291Z3M8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL1dBWlpVP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jV0FaWlU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XSlBaVmtmSGZG Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vV0pQWlZrZkhmRjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBX YXNoaW5ndG9uIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAV1NVQ291Z2FyRkIpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV1NVQ291Z2FyRkIvc3RhdHVzLzE1 NzEyNjEyODU5MDc3MTQwNDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVt YmVyIDE3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Turning point of the game

Ever since the first offensive slap for the Cougars, it seemed as if WSU controlled this game on both sides of the field. Ward looked more and more comfortable in the pocket as the game went on. You really can’t point to a turning point in this contest after the defense brought pressure all the time and the offense finally clicked enough to be scary going into conference play.

Cougars offensive player of the game

Offensively, Ward was near perfection throughout the first half. You couldn’t ask for a better start for Ward, along finishing with almost 300 passing yards and four touchdowns, all of them in the first half. Even though he took the pedal off the metal in the second half, he still made some good throws and big plays when they mattered. The offense finally looked better and Ward’s strong play offensively gave the Cougars the charge to really move down the field easy throughout the first half.

Cougars defensive player of the game

Once again, it’s hard to nail down one player for the defensive player of the game when the defense stepped up all game and collected a total of seven sacks on the afternoon. Daiyan Henley, Brennan Jackson, and Ron Stone Jr. once again led that defensive charge and the rotational depth of the Cougars on the edge rusher front made it a living nightmare for the Colorado State offensive line. Jaden Hicks also having a great interception in the red zone for the Cougars sparked energy in the defense to keep up the intensity despite the score.

Play of the game

Ward’s second passing touchdown of the game to De’Zhaun Stribling was definitely the play of the game offensively. Ward took the pressure up the middle and still made the sideline throw to Stribling, who had the perfect toe-tap in the corner of the endz one. Ward looked so much more comfortable in the pocket, making smart choices and keeping his composure when pressure is directly in his face.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UT1VDSERPV04gV0FTSElOR1RPTiBTVEFURSE8YnI+PGJyPldBVENI IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QYWMxMk5ldHdvcms/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBhYzEyTmV0d29yazwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQ291Z3M/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0NvdWdzPC9hPiB8IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XQVpaVT9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dBWlpVPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQ1hRZ25nUGRNTCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NYUWduZ1BkTUw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgV2FzaGluZ3RvbiBTdGF0ZSBG b290YmFsbCAoQFdTVUNvdWdhckZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1dTVUNvdWdhckZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNTcxMjU0MDk0MTQ4NTQyNDY1 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxNywgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Reasons why WSU won

WSU just simply outperformed on all sides of the ball against Colorado State. Defensively, the Cougars beat the CSU offensive line all game, getting to the quarterback many times, forcing pressure throws and several QB knockdowns. Offensively, the team really got itself together after a slow start this season, but the offense finally came together and looked like one of the best offenses throughout the first half.

What it means for WSU

The Cougars will finish the nonconference slate 3-0 and now, this team is clicking on both sides of the ball. The defense has carried them to wins throughout the first two wins of the season, but now start conference play, the real test of the season. The offense has been the real question for the first three games and after this week, it finally looked like the offense is meshing well.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UT1VDSERPV04gV0FTSElOR1RPTiBTVEFURSE8YnI+PGJyPlREIHBh c3MgTm8uIDQgZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2Ft ZXJvbjdXYXJkP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDYW1lcm9uN1dhcmQ8 L2E+IDxicj48YnI+V0FUQ0ggfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1BhYzEyTmV0d29yaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGFjMTJO ZXR3b3JrPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvR29Db3Vncz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0dvQ291Z3M8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL1dBWlpVP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jV0FaWlU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XSlBaVmtmSGZG Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vV0pQWlZrZkhmRjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBX YXNoaW5ndG9uIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAV1NVQ291Z2FyRkIpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV1NVQ291Z2FyRkIvc3RhdHVzLzE1 NzEyNjEyODU5MDc3MTQwNDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVt YmVyIDE3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

What's next for WSU

The Cougars now have their first test in a home game next week when they start conference play against current-No. 25 team Oregon at home, which beat No. 12 BYU at Autzen Stadium on Saturday to move to 2-1 on the season. WSU should have a big atmosphere for this game, and this will be the test to see if WSU will compete in the conference for a potential Pac-12 championship birth.

Stats