RECAP: Eastern Washington at Washington State Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA Sept. 15, 2018 Washington State hosted local rival Eastern Washington Saturday afternoon at Martin Stadium in the Cougars’ final non-conference game of the season. FIRST QUARTER: EWU won the coin toss and deferred, giving WSU the ball. But the Cougars was flagged for delay of game before the first snap and went 3-and-out on their first possession. EWU picked up one first down on its initial possession of the game before Jalen Thompson intercepted a pass for the first turnover of the game. USC started at its 32. Gardner Minshew hit Jamire Calvin for a 26-yard pass to the EWU 42 and then for 12 yards to the EWU 22. Tay Martin caught a pass near the goal line and pushed into the end zone. The play was called a TD on the field, but a review overturned the call and ruled Martin was down inside the 1-yard line. On second down, Williams powered over for his second rushing TD of the season. Score: Cougs 7, EWU 0. Drive: 7 plays, 68 yards. 2:07. After forcing a 3-and-out by EWU, the Cougs took over at its 36-yard line and faced a 4th-and-7 from the EWU 36. Minshew was sacked from the blindside as the Cougs turned the ball over. Sophomore LB Justus Rogers knocked down a second down pass. WSU blitzed on third down and forced a hurry throw. EWU punted for the second time. Screen pass to Bell gained 10 yards. Minshew completed all 8 of his passes on the drive, the final one being a perfectly thrown 13-yard fade pass to Winston for the TD. Minshew was 8-for-8 passing for 83 yards on the drive. Score: Cougs 14, EWU 0. Drive: 8 plays, 83 yards. 4:01. The first quarter ended with EWU at its 37. Cougs outgained EWU, 181-35 as Minshew was 15-20 passing END FIRST QUARTER: Washington State 14, Eastern Washington 0.

Easop Winston Jr. catches the second touchdown of the night #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/F9P0kbkGpG — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) September 16, 2018

James Williams drives it in for the first touchdown of the night! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/8WuIseR13l — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) September 16, 2018

SECOND QUARTER: The EWU offense came up with a big play in the early stages of the 2Q as they completed a pass for 42 yards to the WSU 25. The drive stalled inside the red zone and EWU elected to kick a 37-yard FG with 12:11 left in 2Q. Score: Cougs 14, EWU 3. Drive: 11 plays. But EWU’s euphoria over finally scoring lasted only as long as the commercial break. Travell Harris, arguably the fastest player on the team, took the ensuing kickoff and rocketed down the field for a 100-yard kickoff return for his first career TD. Score: Cougs 21, EWU 3. The Eagles returned the kickoff to the WSU 45, giving EWU great field position. On second down from the WSU 26, WSU came after the EWQ QB and sacked him for 13-yard loss. Seconds later, Darrien Molton leaped over a EWU receiver to intercept his first pass of the season. WSU took over at its 2-yard line with 9:37 left 2Q. Minshew stayed hot by completing his first 4 passes for 24 yards before tossing an incompletion. The drive included Calvin Jackson’s first career reception. Three straight completion + pass interference call put the Cougs at the EWU 20. WSU had 1st-and-goal from the 4. EWU was flagged for pass interference, giving WSU a first and goal from the 2. Williams ran the ball for his 2nd TD of the game, capping WSU’s longest TD drive of the season. Score: Cougs 28, EWU 3. Drive: 15 plays, 98 yards, 7:20. EWU responded with a 7-play, 82-yard TD drive, scoring on a 26-yard pass by QB Gubrud to Andrew Boston with 39 seconds left in 2Q. HALFTIME: Washington State 28, Eastern Washington 10. STATS: Total yards: WSU 283, EWU 162 Passing yards: WSU 263, EWU 98 Rushing Yards: WSU 20, EWU 64. Total Plays: WSU 42, EWU 34. Third Downs: WSU 2-4, EWU 4-8 Fourth Downs: WSU 0-1, EWU 0-0 Time of Possession: WSU 18:20; EWU 11:20 Individual Passing: Minshew 25-33 for 263 yards, 1 TD; Gubrud 7-18 for 98 yards. Individual Rushing: Williams 4-13; Pierce 3-34.

Going... going... and he's gone! Travell Harris runs it all the way down for the third touchdown of the night! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/1YS1uNV3Wt — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) September 16, 2018

James Williams runs it again for his second touchdown of the night! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/60zAOUZK3U — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) September 16, 2018

THIRD QUARTER: The Cougar defense needed a stop on the opening possession of the second half to keep the gap at three scores. Didn’t happen. EWU took the second half kickoff and drive 75 yards in nine plays, scoring on a 34-yard pass. Suddenly, WSU led by just 11 points with plenty of time left. The Cougs first possession produced a 3-and-out, increasing the drama and tension inside Martin Stadium. EWU drove as far as the WSU 27 before the Cougs defense stiffened and forced a 44-yard FG attempt. The kick was good, but the Eagles were flagged for holding, a 10-yard penalty. EWU elected to punt rather than attempt a 54-yard FG. The strategy worked as the punt was downed at the 1-yard line, pinning the Cougs deep in their own territory. The first play was 12-yard screen pass to Martin. Second play was a leaping 13-yard reception by Patmon. Minshew continued to throw lasers, connecting with Martin for 18 yards to the EWU 40. Shovel pass to Borghi gained 16 yards. Williams caught a swing pass for 16 yards to the EWU 8 before capping the 99-yard scoring drive with a 8-yard TD run, his third rushing TD of the night. Score: Cougs 35, EWU 17. 8 plays, 99 yards. 4:10. EWU wasted little time responding to the score. EWU drive to the WSU 44 when QB Gubrud found an open receiver over the top running free inside the 10-yard line. He caught the pass and strolled into the end zone. Score: Cougs 35, EWU 24. A holding penalty wiped out a 53-yard catch-and-run by Winston and the Cougs eventually punted. Draguicevich’s punt bounced at the 25 and rolled to the 3, pinning the Eagles back. Cougs LB Jahad Woods made one of the most athletic plays of the season, laying out for an interception. The play was reviewed and the call was upheld, giving the ball back to WSU at the EWU 27 in the final seconds of the third quarter. END OF THIRD QUARTER: Washington State 35, Eastern Washington 24.

A closer look at the touchdown by Tay Martin #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/lv97BXLU7e — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) September 16, 2018

FOURTH QUARTER: With the outcome still in doubt, WSU eased the tension inside Martin Stadium by scoring 17 points in the first 6:36 of the 4th quarter. Blake Mazza booted a 44-yard FG on the third snap of the fourth quarter to give WSU a 2-touchdown lead even though they couldn’t fully take advantage of the good field position. Score: Cougs 38, EWU 24. The defense stopped the EWU offense on the ensuing possession and forced a punt. WSU took over at its 31 with 13:09 left. Minshew capped an impressive 6-play, 69-yard drive with a 21-yard TD pass to Tay Martin, who leaped over the EWU defender for the acrobatic catch. Score: WSU 45, EWU 24. On the ensuing kickoff, EWU fumbled and WSU recovered at the 18, giving them an opportunity to all but seal the victory. On the third snap, Borghi ran up the middle from six yards out for his second rushing TD of the season (and his career). Score: Cougs 52, EWU 24. EWU drove as far as the WSU 35 before a 4th-and-18 pass fell incomplete. WSU took over and Trey Tinsley replaced Minshew as QB. Tinsley led a drive into the red zone. On 4th and 1 from the EWU 6, Tinsley fired a WR screen pass to Robert Lewis and he took it into the end zone for a TD. PAT good. Score: WSU 59, EWU 24. WSU amassed 565 total yards with Minshew throwing for 470 yards FINAL SCORE: Washington State 59, Eastern Washington 24. FINAL STATS: Total yards: WSU 565, EWU 372 Passing yards: WSU 524, EWU 231 Rushing Yards: WSU 41, EWU 141 First Downs: WSU 35, EWU 22 Third Downs: WSU 3-9, EWU 6-13 Fourth Downs: WSU 1-2, EWU 0-1 Time of Possession: WSU 36:02, EWU 23:58 Individual Passing: Minshew 45-57 for 470 yards + 2 TD, Tinsley 6-8 for 54 yards + 1 TD Individual Receiving: Tay Martin 13 receptions for 149 yards, 1 TD. WEEK 3 PAC-12 RESULTS (Sat. Sept. 15) Stanford 30, UC Davis 10 Oregon 35, San Jose State 22 Colorado 45, New Hampshire 14 California 45, Idaho State 23 Nevada 37, Oregon State 35 Washington State 59, Eastern Washington 24 USC at Texas, 5 p.m. Washington at Utah, 7 p.m. Arizona State at San Diego State, 7:30 p.m. Fresno State at UCLA, 7:30 p.m. Southern Utah at Arizona, 8 p.m.

YET ANOTHER TOUCHDOWN. Trey Tinsley throws his first career touchdown to Robert Lewis. #GoCougs #EWUvsWSU



59 - 24 Cougs pic.twitter.com/2O2lYwzNR1 — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) September 16, 2018

Cougs beat EWU 59-24

WSU is 3-0 for the 2nd straight year



WSU with scoring drives of 98 and 99 yards and a 100 yard KR return



Cougs force 4 turnovers



Minshew 45-57, 470 yds, 2 TD 0 INT



T. Martin 13 rec, 149 yds, 1 TD



Williams 3 rush TD’s



Dale top tackler w 10#GoCougs — Matt Chazanow (@M_Chaz) September 16, 2018