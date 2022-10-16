The absence of running back Nakia Watson, along with wide receiver Renard Bell, proved to be bigger losses than the Cougars’ offense imagined it to be. The miscues on third down, the dropped passes, and the big plays given up continued from last week into Saturday's game. All of those factors led to Oregon State shutting down the Cougars offense and defeating WSU for the first time in eight years, 24-10. WSU (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) only had 1 total yard of offense throughout the first quarter. Quarterback Cam Ward started out 0 for 4 on pass attempts and the run game was stopped right in its tracks. On the other side of the ball, Oregon State (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) started moving down the field with ease on its first possession, ending with a touchdown for an early score. The second quarter was the exact opposite. WSU started to gain momentum after Ward completed his first pass finding Robert Ferrel and ending with the Cougars' first points of the game. Jake Dickert's team just couldn’t stop the third-down conversions on defense, which was one of the bigger tasks WSU addressed during practice this week. Oregon State found success on the big plays offensively highlighted by a 50-yard run from running back Damien Martinez, along with wide receiver Silas Bolden returning the opening kickoff 60 yards.

Scoring summary

First quarter 10:33, OSU: Jack Colletto 1-yard run (Atticus Sappington PAT) Second quarter 14:00, OSU: Atticus Sappington 26-yard field goal 9:20, WSU: Dean Janikowski 29-yard field goal Third quarter 8:01, OSU: Ben Gulbranson 17-yard pass to Anthony Gould (Atticus Sappington PAT) 4:15, WSU: Cam Ward 9-yard pass to Jaylen Jenkins (Dean Janikowski PAT) Fourth quarter 14:57, WSU: Jack Colletto 2-yard run (Atticus Sappington PAT)

Turning point of the game

There wasn’t one turning point of the game where the Cougars or Beavers gained a significant amount of momentum to swing the game. Bolden returning the opening kickoff 60 yards set the tone for the majority of the game, and Oregon State controlled the game on all sides of the ball.

Cougars offensive player of the game

The offense struggled as a whole offensively, Ward had little to no time in the pocket, being forced to scramble on many plays and drives throughout the game. After the first quarter, the offense had 1 yard of offense. 1 yard. That sums it up. Even with Ward trying to claw his team back into the game on multiple drives, the amount of dropped passes couldn’t make up for it. No offensive player of the game this week.

Cougars defensive player of the game

Talk about a step in the wrong direction, the defense allowed over 200 yards on the ground, and even with limiting quarterback Ben Gulbranson in the air, the defense was no match for Jack Colletto, aka, "the jack-hammer." If I had to pick just one player, however, Sam Lockett II being in the right place at the right time definitely earned himself as the defensive player of the week.

WSU play of the game

Ward finding his former University of Incarnate Word teammate, Robert Ferrel, for a 30-yard strike down the right sideline led to the first score for WSU in the third quarter. I couldn’t imagine Ferrel topping that original play, but a 38-yard reception on a tunnel screen let Ferrel literally slip away from his defenders for the reception. Ferrel is emerging as Ward’s favorite receiver after the injury to Bell.

Why WSU lost

This offense really misses Watson and Bell bad. Nakia’s pass-rush blocking would give Ward five extra seconds on his reads, instead of forcing him to scramble immediately as the ball is snapped against a veteran defense that can get to the quarterback. Allowing over 200 yards on the ground to a run-heavy team like the Beavers is also not going to get it done. The chunk plays along with the multiple third-down conversions that OSU was able to convert into first downs. The dropped passes this receiving corps couldn’t hold onto on multiple drives stalled them from really becoming big plays.

What it means for WSU

The Cougars have now dropped three of the last four games, and back-to-back losses due to an offense that is fizzling and stalling out. The defense can only carry this team so much, and the defense can’t hold on for much longer. WSU needs to figure out an offensive rhythm that will not result in stalled drives and lack of trips to the end zone.

What's next for the Cougars

WSU will have its bye week after this weekend's trip to Corvallis. This team looks like it needs a bye week after back-to-back poor performances on offense. After the bye week, the Cougars welcome red-hot No. 20 Utah to Pullman on Oct. 27 (Thursday). The offense should have plenty of time to regroup before facing one of the best defenses in the Pac-12.

More highlights

Stats