Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-24 23:30:08 -0500') }} football Edit

It will be strength (WSU Off.) vs. strength (Utah Def.) in Cougs-Utes tilt

Hidmbcjetd2ovibgevpa
Center Fred Mauigoa and guard Liam Ryan are key cogs in WSU's O-Line
Twitter
Scott Hood • WazzuWatch.com
Publisher

Even if Mike Leach didn’t know which team led the Pac-12 in total defense after four weeks of the college football season, he could make an educated guess based on his years of experience trying to...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}