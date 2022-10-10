While the miscues and missed chances dominated the conversation after Washington State’s loss to USC on Saturday, not forgotten was the performance posted by freshman running back Jaylen Jenkins. The first-year playmaker from Allen, Texas had his breakout performance against the Trojans finishing the night with several career highs.





He set new marks in rushing yards, with 130, thanks in part to his new longest rush, 41 yards. Plus, he caught a 45-yard pass to finish with 54 yards receiving, both new career highs. The 184 total yards paved the way for Jenkins to earn the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award on Monday marking the first time a Cougars player has earned that honor since former WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura picked up the honor after last year’s Apple Cup.





Jenkins beat out fellow running backs Damien Martinez (Oregon State) and Jordan James (Oregon) plus kickers Carter Brown (Arizona State) and Denis Lynch (USC) for the award this week.





“Really proud of Jaylen, really proud,” Wazzu coach Jake Dickert said after Saturday’s game. “I told him today coming into the game, ‘You’re gonna make a big play.’ And, he went down there and did it on the pass, and he just lit up with a smile on his face. He just played ball, and that’s what he knows how to do.





“You see the type of game-breaking speed he can have in the open field, and there’s been glimpses of it this year. But, then now for him to get his knees up and break some of those tackles and go, it was a great performance by Jaylen. And, one that he has worked hard to get to this point, and to do it on this stage.”