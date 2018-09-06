Junior college transfer nose tackle Misiona Aiolupotea-Pei couldn't play in last Saturday's season opener at Wyoming because the NCAA Clearinghouse fro whatever reason had yet to give him the green light after two years at Riverside Community College in Riverside, Calif.

As a result, Pei did not travel with the team to Wyoming. However, the 6-foot-3, 265-pound former rugby player and native of New Zealand and Australia will finally get the opportunity to finally play Saturday night when Washington State hosts San Jose State in the home opener at Martin Stadium (8 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network).

Mike Leach and co-host Matt Chazanow announced in the final moments of Leach's weekly radio show Thursday night that Aiolupotea-Pei, who has been impressive in practice, had been cleared to suit up for the Cougars.

"We're excited to have him," Leach said. "I could have probably gotten him last week but for the time zone change between here and New Zealand and Australia and Labor day. We're thrilled he gets to play this week."

Aiolupotea-Pei graduated from Keebra Park State High in Gold Coast, Australia in 20016 after moving there from New Zealand in 2013. He spent two seasons at RCC (2016-17) before signing with WSU in February.