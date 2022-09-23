Washington State has had its best start to a season since 2019, starting 3-0 and keeping every opponent under 20 points allowed -- 17 points to Idaho (technically 10 for the defense due to a fumble return TD), 14 to Wisconsin on the road and only 7 to Colorado State.

But the Cougars are hoping this season progresses better than that 2019 campaign did, when the team lost the next three games and ultimately finished 6-7.

If they can't build off what they showed last week in that 38-7 blowout of Colorado State, that just might be possible.

That thorough victory served as a coming out party on all sides of the ball, with the Cougars prioritizing the pass rush against a weak CSU offensive line and delivering quick scores on offense.

Most notably, though, the Cougars have some emerging catalysts leading the early season success.

Linebacker Daiyan Henley was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week and is averaging 10 tackles a game in his first season with the Cougars. Henley said the country is starting to take note of all the work he has put in all offseason and the move from Nevada, a Group of 5 school, to Washington State, a Power 5.

“All the awards … I would love to have more,” Henley said. “I want to be the guy that racks them up.”

Henley thanked his defensive front for allowing him to be able to pass rush the quarterback at a "nuclear" level. He also said the coaching staff has challenged him to be that kind of difference-maker, as he has gone from 0 sacks last season to 4 already through three games (plus 2 forced fumbles and an interception).

“In order to put me in position, they challenge me,” Henley said. “You have to be better.”

Alongside Henley on the defensive front is edge Ron Stone Jr., who opens up gaps for Henley to rush the quarterback, but Stone can also get to the quarterback as well with his agility and quick movement at the line.

The Cougars need to continue to create that kind of havoc up front as they face off against No. 15 Oregon at home this Saturday.

It will be a good test as the Ducks have not allowed a sack this season.

Stone said with all those impressive stats for Oregon’s offensive line, the defensive attack still remains the same.

“There’s going to be some tiny adjustments, but that’s just football week by week,” Stone said. “We’re going to be our style, our ball on defense the entire time.”

Oregon is riding its own momentum, shaking off a humbling Week 1 loss to top-ranked Georgia by blowing out Eastern Washington 70-14 and making a statement with a 41-20 win over a ranked BYU team last weekend.

Washington State, which remains on the fringe of the national rankings, could make its own statement with a win over the Ducks on Saturday at Martin Stadium.

Stone talked about this defensive production and how nationally the Cougars are one of the best units, ranking tied for third in the country with 10 tackles for loss a game and tied for second at 4.67 sacks per game.

Stone said because of how this teams works together, he believes the defense truly is one of the scariest in the country.

“We’re cleaner on some things we weren’t as clean on last year and that’s why we’re getting home more,” Stone said.

The only question for WSU heading into last week’s game was the offensive production and how quarterback Cam Ward was gaining comfortability in the pocket and working to make the right decisions and right reads.

He answered by completing 24 of 34 passes for 299 yards, 4 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling said the fast start last week was "vital" to gain momentum back on the offensive front.

“The confidence it gave everybody, the consistency we saw all the way around and just what the offense is capable of,” Stribling said. “We know what we’re capable of and we wanted everybody to see it.”

Stribling praised Oregon's secondary but said it will be a battle for the Cougars to continue their success.

“Bunch of good athletes … good coverage defense so it’s going to be a nice game … a nice competition with them,” Stribling said.

This Washington State team, even though barely missing the top 25 this week, has put the country on notice with how the defense is on a different level and the offense is gelling at the right time.

A win over the Ducks would really turn some heads, though.