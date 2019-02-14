The Spring Game is back in Pullman this year on April 20th! Make your plans to come back to campus and check out some WSU Cougar Football! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/20JR8GvFKO

The Washington State Athletic Department announced Thursday that the annual Crimson and Gray Spring Game, presented by BECU, will be held Saturday, April 20 at 1 p.m. at Martin Stadium as part of Gameday for Mental Health.

Tickets for the 2019 Crimson and Gray Game will be $5 for general admission and $10 club seats to current CAF members and premium seat season ticket holders with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the ASWSU Coug Health Fund. Current WSU students will receive free admission.

“Over the past year Washington State Athletics has worked hard to promote mental health throughout our campus,” said WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun. “As we partner with the university, our Gameday for Mental Health will have numerous events around campus and we will donate all proceeds from this game to the ASWSU Coug Health Fund, which supports campus-wide mental health programming.”

Returning to Martin Stadium for the first time since the spring of 2010, the Crimson and Gray Game will feature many of the same amenities of a fall football weekend in Pullman. Those include Cougville on Rogers Field prior to the game, concessions, videoboard presentation, along with the WSU Cougar Marching Band and cheer squad.

Parking on game day will be free of charge in campus lots and there will be opportunities to purchase an RV pass for current RV permit holders.

More information will be coming out over the next few weeks regarding Gameday for Mental Health, including a website featuring all gameday activities, parking information and other weekend events on the Pullman campus.