 WazzuWatch - Kickoff time set for Cougs-Oregon Week 2 matchup
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-08 17:47:39 -0600') }} football Edit

Kickoff time set for Cougs-Oregon Week 2 matchup

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Publisher

Washington State's 2020 home opener - albeit without fans in the stands - will feature a late afternoon kickoff.

The Pac-12 conference announced Sunday afternoon that WSU's annual clash with Pac-12 North rival Oregon will start at 4 p.m. PT/5 p.m. MT and will be televised by Fox as the middle game of a Pac-12 tripleheader.

The 4 p.m. PT kickoff time means the game will be shown in prime time in the key East Coast markets. .

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}