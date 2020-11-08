WazzuWatch - Kickoff time set for Cougs-Oregon Week 2 matchup

Kickoff time set for Cougs-Oregon Week 2 matchup
Kickoff against Oregon in Martin Stadium is set for 4 pm on @CFBONFOX #GoCougs | #LetsRoll pic.twitter.com/CkiQA46Qch— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 8, 2020
Washington State's 2020 home opener - albeit without fans in the stands - will feature a late afternoon kickoff.
The Pac-12 conference announced Sunday afternoon that WSU's annual clash with Pac-12 North rival Oregon will start at 4 p.m. PT/5 p.m. MT and will be televised by Fox as the middle game of a Pac-12 tripleheader.
The 4 p.m. PT kickoff time means the game will be shown in prime time in the key East Coast markets. .
UPDATE: Next weekend's schedule is now set!👇🏈— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 8, 2020
🗓️ Utah at UCLA moves to Sat., Nov. 14
📺 All action on FOX, FS1 or ESPN2#Pac12FB | #BackThePac pic.twitter.com/aeMH9yZDxn