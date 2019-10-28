Kickoff time for Nov. 9 road game at Cal announced
Washington State announced Monday morning that the Cougars' Nov. 9 road game at Pac-2 North rival California will kickoff at 4 p.m. PT and be televised by the Pac-12 Network.
Our road game at Cal next Saturday, Nov. 9 will kick off at 4 pm on the @Pac12Network #GoCougs | #JoinTheHunt #CougsVsEverybody pic.twitter.com/qPHivuAMSt— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) October 28, 2019
Game times for November 9th are out!— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) October 28, 2019
Tag who you're watching with. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7P618o4XWQ