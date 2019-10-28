News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-28 14:23:12 -0500') }} football

Kickoff time for Nov. 9 road game at Cal announced

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Publisher

Washington State announced Monday morning that the Cougars' Nov. 9 road game at Pac-2 North rival California will kickoff at 4 p.m. PT and be televised by the Pac-12 Network.

