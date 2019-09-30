Kickoff time for Oct. 12 clash at Arizona State announced
Washington State will finally play an afternoon game the next time they step onto the gridiron against another opponent.
After night kickoffs against Houston, UCLA and Utah, the Cougars will square off with conference rival Arizona State Oct. 12 at 12:30 p.m. PT on the Pac-12 Network, the school announced Monday morning.
