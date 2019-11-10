News More News
Kickoff time for Saturday's home game vs. Stanford announced

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Publisher

Washington State announced Sunday afternoon that the Nov. 16 home game against Pac-12 North foe Stanford is set for a 1:30 p.m. PT kickoff and will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.

Both teams come into the game with identical 4-5 records and likely view the game as "must-win" for purposes of securing bowl eligibility. Stanford lost, 16-13, at Colorado Saturday on a last-second field goal, hours before the Cougars fell at Cal, 33-20.

