Washington State announced Monday morning that the Sept. 21 home game against UCLA - the Pac-12 opener for both teams - has been scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. PT kickoff and will be televised by ESPN as the back half of a Pac-12 doubleheader on the network. The Stanford-Oregon clash will be televised by ESPN at 4 p.m. PT.

Here is the Pac-12 TV lineup for Sept. 20 and 21:

Utah at USC – 6 pm (FS1) (Fri.)



Washington at BYU – 12:30 pm (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)



Oregon at Stanford – 4 pm (ESPN)



Colorado at Arizona State – 7 pm (Pac-12 Network)



UCLA at Washington State – 7:30 pm (ESPN)



California at Ole Miss – TBA (ESPN network)

(All times Pacific)





