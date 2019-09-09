Kickoff time for Sept. 21 home game against UCLA announced
Washington State announced Monday morning that the Sept. 21 home game against UCLA - the Pac-12 opener for both teams - has been scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. PT kickoff and will be televised by ESPN as the back half of a Pac-12 doubleheader on the network. The Stanford-Oregon clash will be televised by ESPN at 4 p.m. PT.
Here is the Pac-12 TV lineup for Sept. 20 and 21:
Utah at USC – 6 pm (FS1) (Fri.)
Washington at BYU – 12:30 pm (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)
Oregon at Stanford – 4 pm (ESPN)
Colorado at Arizona State – 7 pm (Pac-12 Network)
UCLA at Washington State – 7:30 pm (ESPN)
California at Ole Miss – TBA (ESPN network)
(All times Pacific)
