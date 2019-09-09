News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 11:48:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Kickoff time for Sept. 21 home game against UCLA announced

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Publisher

Washington State announced Monday morning that the Sept. 21 home game against UCLA - the Pac-12 opener for both teams - has been scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. PT kickoff and will be televised by ESPN as the back half of a Pac-12 doubleheader on the network. The Stanford-Oregon clash will be televised by ESPN at 4 p.m. PT.

Here is the Pac-12 TV lineup for Sept. 20 and 21:

Utah at USC – 6 pm (FS1) (Fri.)

Washington at BYU – 12:30 pm (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Oregon at Stanford – 4 pm (ESPN)

Colorado at Arizona State – 7 pm (Pac-12 Network)

UCLA at Washington State – 7:30 pm (ESPN)

California at Ole Miss – TBA (ESPN network)

(All times Pacific)


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}