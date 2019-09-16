Our game at Utah next Saturday will kick off at 8 p.m. MT/7 p.m. PT on @FS1 #GoCougs | #JoinTheHunt #CougsVsEverybody pic.twitter.com/A6IcupaYSB

As long as Washington State (vs. UCLA) and Utah (at USC) take care of business against the Los Angeles schools this weekend, the Sept. 28 conference clash between the two Top 20 teams will be a high stakes affair.

The Pac-12 office announced Monday morning that the WSU-Utah game has been scheduled for a 7 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. MT kickoff and will be nationally televised by FS1.

The Cougars host UCLA Saturday night at Martin Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT, ESPN) while Utah, seeking to drive another nail into the coffin of Trojans head coach Clay Helton, travels to USC for a Friday night battle between the Pac-12 South rivals at the LA Coliseum.

If WSU and Utah both prevail in their Week 4 games, the prime time Sept. 28 matchup at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City could potentially be a clash between Top 15 teams.

