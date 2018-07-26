Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-26 16:41:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Leach: Claeys checked all the boxes in becoming Cougs new DC

Gnlw5wqupxthmmsilzam
Twitter
Scott Hood • WazzuWatch.com
Publisher

When Mike Leach started his search for a new defensive coordinator to replace Alex Grinch last December, he was specifically looking for three things – experience, familiarity with one or more of t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}