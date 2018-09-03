Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-03 19:09:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Leach, Cougs shift attention to San Jose State as home opener looms

B70uagk7wyf2fn63bkd9
Scott Hood • WazzuWatch.com
Publisher

Having to play the season opener on the road against a difficult opponent now behind them, Washington State prepares for its Saturday night home opener against San Jose State (8 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Net...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}