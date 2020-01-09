Leach leaves WSU after accepting Mississippi State job
Mike Leach will reportedly be heading to Mississippi State.— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 9, 2020
Coach O
Kiffin
Leach
and Nick Saban having to deal with all of them.
SEC 2020 is going to be a blast pic.twitter.com/MMhnMia3Ye
Washington State coach Mike Leach will be the next coach at Mississippi State, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.
Leach has established himself as an elite coach at outlier jobs in big conferences, bringing high degrees of success at both Texas Tech and Washington State. Leach is one of the best-known offensive minds in college football, as his Air Raid-style system has become pervasive in the sport and also spread to the NFL.
It’s a compelling hire at Mississippi State, which fired coach Joe Moorhead after just two seasons in the wake of an embarrassing bowl and off-field issues. It immediately gives Mississippi State an identity and national intrigue, which the school developed during Dan Mullen’s tenure there but has mostly lacked for generations.
According to a tweet from well known college football writer Bruce Feldman, who co-authored 'Swing Your Sword' with Leach, "Mike Leach was really torn about leaving WAZZU for #HailState but per source, he couldn’t bypass this Miss. State job “because of the added resources, a much deeper local recruiting pool and, because it was a shot to coach in the SEC.”
Leach is 139-90 in his years as a head coach. He went 84-43 at Texas Tech, bringing historic success there with quarterback Graham Harrell and wide receiver Michael Crabtree. He’s gone 55-47 at Washington State. Leach’s teams are annually among the nation’s leaders in passing yards and total offense.
Along the way, an identity of dynamic quarterback play, a relentlessly reliable offense and distinct personality quirks have emerged. Leach is one of the most engaging and polarizing characters in the game, as he speaks his mind freely about everything from his controversial dismissal at Texas Tech to politics to mascot battles.
Leach does have experience in the SEC. He served as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 1997 and 1998.
The hiring brings an intriguing rivalry with new Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who was hired in the offseason.
Welcome to the state old pirate and friend!! @Coach_Leach @SEC #swingursword #eggbowl https://t.co/4r4hUsOoC9— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 9, 2020
Last month 18 players signed binding LOIs with #Wazzu https://t.co/97aA6EAuX0— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) January 9, 2020
Can't understate what @Coach_Leach accomplished in his 8 years w/ @WSUCougarFB:— Derek Deis (@DerekKXLY) January 9, 2020
*1st coach to lead WSU to 5 straight bowl games.
*3rd most wins in school history (55).
*2018 nat'l coach of the year.
*Only coach to lead WSU to an 11 win season.https://t.co/nTnWzX3RtU#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/KG53b0l7mR