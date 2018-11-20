From Washington State’s perspective, Friday’s Apple Cup in Pullman (5:30 p.m., Fox) is a bit different from previous matchups with rival Washington.

After all, a possible opportunity to play for a national championship is on the line for the Cougars.

Nonetheless, Mike Leach doesn’t plan to change anything in how WSU prepares for a game. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?

“We’re looking forward to playing another great team in a great conference,” Leach said Monday in his weekly press conference. “Like most weeks, the challenge is with ourselves and getting a week better this week. Our players are already focused. The biggest thing is having a good week of practice and duplicating that during the game.”

One thing Leach ISN’T focused on is WSU’s five-game losing streak to UW. The Cougars last beat the Huskies in 2012, Leach’s first year, in an overtime thriller at Martin Stadium. Since then, UW has dominated the rivalry, usually winning by lopsided margins.

First sign this year could be different? Washington State is a 3.5 favorite over UW, the first time the Cougars are a betting favorite over the Huskies since 2006.

“None of the past five years has a great deal to do with right now,” Leach said. “We’re not terribly focused on that. We’re focused on how we can get better this week and finishing the game plan. Last year, they were very disruptive with their defensive front.”

This year’s much anticipated matchup features this year’s best Pac-12 quarterback (Gardner Minshew) against arguably the best QB in the conference over the past three years (UW’s Jake Browning). Minshew (70.4 pct) and Browning (64.5) are first and fourth, respectively, in the Pac-12 in completion percentage.

Interestingly, Browning has made nearly 300 fewer pass attempts than Minshew, yet has thrown one more interception (8-7). That’s part of a positive trend for WSU this season - fewer turnovers. Going into last year’s Apple Cup, WSU had committed 25 turnovers in 11 games, an average of more than two per game. This year, WSU has cut that number by more than half with 11 turnovers. Minshew has thrown just eight interceptions compared to 16 by WSU quarterbacks at this time in 2017.

“Gardner does a very good job of avoiding negative plays,” Leach said.

Minshew II, the second Davey O'Brien Award finalist in school history, has thrown for an NCAA-best 4,325 yards while completing 70.4 percent of his pass attempts (407-for-578). He has tossed 36 touchdowns against seven interceptions (5-to-1 TD-to-INT ratio).

Addition to leading the nation in passing yards, the senior transfer also ranks first in total offense per game (401.5), completions per game (37.0) and touchdown passes (T1st, 36). He also ranks among the top 5 in the NCAA in points responsible for (4th, 234) and completion percentage (5th, .704).

Minshew grew up in Mississippi and is very familiar with some of the SEC’s most intense rivalries, including the Egg Bowl (Miss. State vs. Ole Miss) and the Iron Bowl (Alabama vs. Auburn). This year, though, marks his first exposure to the Apple Cup and he has quickly grasped the emotions surrounding the game.

“Coming here, you learn fast about how much people care about it and how much it means to everybody,” Minshew said. “There is definitely some bitter feelings. This is the game everybody has circled on their calendar. We want to beat Washington. It starts with me. We want to do our best for our guys from this state because it means a lot to them.”

The Apple Cup has decided the Pac-12 North on multiple occasions over the past few years (the Cougars enter this year's Apple Cup with an opportunity for the third straight year to claim the Pac-12 North Division title with a win over UW). This year, the stakes are enormously high for the Cougars with the entire nation watching (8:30 p.m. kickoff in the Eastern Time Zone on Black Friday) to see if WSU is able to take another step towards a possible playoff spot, provided other games fall their way.

Thus, WSU will accomplish four things with a victory over Washington on Friday at Martin Stadium: 1) Beat UW for the first time in six years; 2) Capture the Pac-12 title and advance to the conference title game Nov. 30 against Utah; 3) Remain in contention for the college football playoff; 4) Win 11 games for the first time in school history.

“Taking the rivalry out if it, we’re playing for the Pac-12 North and to keep our playoff hopes alive,” Minshew said. “So, this game is huge for our team. At the beginning of the year, we had a goal of winning the Pac-12 North and this is another step on that journey. We have one fewer day to prepare and defensively they’re a great team.

“They have had a lot of success against us the past few years, but one of the biggest things we’re focusing on is this is not the past few years. Each year is a new year and each game is a new game. We’re a new team. We look forward to the challenge of playing them, but we have a lot of new faces. We’re playing with a lot of spirit. I’ll take our guys against anybody.”