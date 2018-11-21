. @Coach_Leach has been named a semifinalist for the George Munger Coach of the Year for the 3rd straight season! Release - https://t.co/y6v031ZDjQ #GoCougs | #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/VSvvpozd5K

Washington State head coach Mike Leach was named a semifinalist for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year, the Maxwell Football club announced Wednesday.

Leach is one of 18 semifinalists for the national coach of the year award named for former University of Pennsylvania coach George Munger. His devotion to ethics in athletics, and his commitment to education is the standard for which all college coaches should strive. Leach was a semifinalist for the same award the past two seasons.

Leach, now in his seventh season with the Cougars, has guided WSU to a 10-1 record, matching the program record for wins and recorded the first 10-win season since 2003. Washington State enters the week No. 7 in the Associated Press Top-25 poll and No. 8 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Cougars lead the nation in passing (400.5 ypg) and own the nation’s No. 26 defense.

Semifinalist voting for the Maxwell Football Club Collegiate Coach of the Year award will begin on Monday Nov. 26 and close on Monday, Dec. 10. The finalist round will include the top three coaches as selected in the semifinalist round. Finalist voting will open Dec. 11 and run until Dec. 27. The winner will be announced Dec. 28.