Leach: Offensive line's Game 1 performance was 'pretty encouraging'
After one week, the offensive line picture is beginning to solidify.Going into the season opener at Wyoming, Liam Ryan and Christian Haangana were listed as co-starters at left guard while the same...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news