Mike Leach held a teleconference Thursday afternoon less than 24 hours before the start of preseason camp. Here is a summary of what he said.

1. Leach said Washington State is "Please, I suppose" about their No. 21 ranking in the Coaches preseason poll;

2. Leach will rotate the quarterbacks in practice similar to last year. So, 2 quarterbacks per day will take most of the snaps in the full team drill.

3. Leach said he would be opposed to any "unnecessary legislation" doing away with the NCAA mandated 2-day acclimation period at the beginning of camp. Coaches will do what's in the best interest of their teams. He said WSU will "ease into" their workouts because the acclimation period "isn't a bad thing" and it allows teaching of the drills in the first few days.

4. Leach said he wants to have the QB battle down to 2 guys "today" but the competition is good for everybody.

5. Expectations for RB Deon McIntosh: "We'll see what he can do. We don't know yet." Added Dubots and Markoff had good springs. Bazile will get a look too.

6. Looking for a vocal leader on defense? Not really. Just want guys to elevate the level of their play. Made progress in that area in the spring. Ideally, everybody should be their own leader.

7. Last year the team knew Minshew was the starting QB for about 2 weeks before the opener at Wyoming. But didn't disclose to media until morning of game. Important for the starter to get the reps and start implementing the game plan.

8. Leach is "not a big fan" of the NCAA's new rule banning blind side hits. Guys change direction quickly.



9. Skyler Thomas moving to safety with Thompson gone? Thomas has been a dynamic and passionate player. He has done well at nickel. Good at rushing the QB. "I think he's very effective at nickel, so I'm not sure he's going to move from there."

10. How has Gage Gubrud's comprehension of the offense gone in the summer? "Everybody says all the quarterbacks have looked good and looked sharp, so we'll see when we get started."

