After scrimmaging Friday night and taking Saturday off, Washington State returned to the Martin Stadium practice fields Sunday night, beginning the second full week of preseason camp.

The Cougars are preparing for the Sept. 1 afternoon season opener at Wyoming (12:30 p.m. PT).

“We looked good after the scrimmage because there is a lot to work on after watching the film,” Mike Leach said after Sunday night’s workout. “You want to comeback with intensity and it was pretty intense all the way around.”

Four WSU quarterbacks combined to complete 34-of-62 passes for 308 yards and 2 touchdowns in Friday night’s scrimmage with Gardner Minshew leading the way with 114 yards on 11-of-15 passing.

“It was a good scrimmage, especially for the first one,” Leach said. “No scrimmages are perfect, and it wasn’t. There are guys who always have a little stage fright or hesitate a bit. We had a little less of that. Some of our guys did, though. Overall it was pretty good. In particular, the O-Line and D-Line did a lot of good things.”

Leach was pleased by the fact the offensive line had fewer false start penalties than previous scrimmages.

“We had less of that than usual for a first scrimmage,” Leach said. “The consciousness that they’re there is pretty good.”

NOTE:

-- The Spokesman Review reported Sunday night that two defensive players had left the program: JUCO LB Kendrick Catis and walk-on safety Dylan Axelson. Catis signed with WSU last December during the early signing period out of Highlands Community College after flipping from Arizona State. His Rivals.com profile shows he was also offered by Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Marshall and Southern Miss. Catis was playing the ‘Mike’ LB spot behind Peyton Pelluer and a couple of other players.