Weeks after Mike Leach's name was mentioned for the Texas Tech opening after his former quarterback Kliff Kingsbury was fired as the Red Raiders' head coach (Note: Kingsbury was quickly hired as OC at USC), Leach's name is now being floated for another job.

Mark Richt stunned Miami on Sunday by announcing his "retirement" after just three seasons in south Florida. Of course, whether he left on his own or was forced out after an embarrassing loss to Syracuse in the Pinstripes Bowl left the Hurricanes with a final 7-6 record must be left to speculation.

Not surprisingly, numerous national and local media outlets quickly listed Leach as one of the would-be candidates for the job along with Oregon's Mario Cristobal. Manny Diaz (just took Temple job), Dino Babers (Syracuse), Lane Kiffin (FAU), Mark Stoops (Kentucky), Brent Venables (Clemson DC) and others.

At least one Miami beat writer identified Cristobal as the 'Canes #1 target.



However, reports broke Sunday night that Manny Diaz, who had served as Miami's defensive coordinator under Richt this past season before accepting the Temple head coaching job, would become the Hurricanes new head coach.

Late Sunday night, Miami made Diaz's hiring official on Twitter and other social media.



So, for many Cougar fans holding their breath, the crisis is over.



Until the next time.

