Leach says goodbye to WSU; Financial terms of Miss. St. deal revealed
Mike Leach said goodbye to Washington State on social media Friday after 8 seasons as the Cougars head coach.
In addition, the financial terms of his four-year deal with Mississippi State were released. Leach will earn $5 million annually ($20 million deal), about $1 million more than his WSU salary.
Biggest difference between MSU and WSU? The salary pool for assistants at his new job is $4.7 million annually, considerably more than WSU.
#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/9hK70VBYR7— Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) January 10, 2020
The details of Mike Leach’s deal. Four years, $5 million annually. A $4.7 million pool for his staff. pic.twitter.com/1OcmvzVKfX— Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) January 10, 2020