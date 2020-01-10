Mike Leach said goodbye to Washington State on social media Friday after 8 seasons as the Cougars head coach.

In addition, the financial terms of his four-year deal with Mississippi State were released. Leach will earn $5 million annually ($20 million deal), about $1 million more than his WSU salary.



Biggest difference between MSU and WSU? The salary pool for assistants at his new job is $4.7 million annually, considerably more than WSU.

