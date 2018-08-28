Mike Leach still isn’t saying.

Asked Tuesday during his first weekly appearance on the Pac-12 coaches teleconference about Washington State’s quarterback situation, Leach offered a classic response.

In short, we’re going to have to wait a couple more days, possibly as late as WSU’s opening possession Saturday at Wyoming when the Cougars offense take the field for the field for the first time.

“We have four quarterbacks and one of them is going to play,” Leach said. “It will be a thrill a minute to discover which one it’s going to be. So, everybody should show up at the game and make sure they come watch. It’s going to be unveiled, but not until game time. There are a few opportunities that happen every so often that you want to be there when it happens. This is one of them.”

WSU released the pre-game depth chart for Saturday afternoon’s encounter in Laramie, and four quarterbacks (Gardner Minshew, Trey Tinsley, Anthony Gordon and Cammon Cooper) are listed as co-starters.

Nonetheless, Minshew has taken the most practice snaps with the first-team offense over the past couple of weeks and the graduate transfer from East Carolina is expected to take the first snap on Saturday.