Silly season in the major college football coaching ranks is underway, and not surprisingly Mike Leach's name is being tossed around after leading Washington State to a 10-2 regular season record and a possible berth in a prestigious New Year's Six bowl game.

Several hours after Kliff Kingsbury was fired Sunday as Texas Tech head coach, the Lubbock Avalanche Journal reported Leach was interested in returning to coach the Red Raiders, and had been targeted by Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt.Moreover, the newspaper reported a large number of wealthy Texas Tech supporters were pushing for the move.

A source told the Avalanche Journal "a horde" of boosters, several of them being million dollar donors, were enthusiastically clamoring for Leach's return.

It won't happen.

Leach told multiple national reporters from ESPN and CBS Sports on Monday that he isn't interested in returning to the school he claims still owes him more than $2 million in salary for the 209 season, his final campaign in Lubbock.



Last year in one of his weekly press conferences during the 2017 season, Leach described Texas Tech officials as "crooks" and "sleazy" for supposedly not paying him the full amount he's owed for 2009.



"They didn't pay me last time,and I'm happy here," Leach told ESPN's Joel Anderson. They haven't paid me for 2009 and we won nine games that year. They haven't won nine games since."

Leach told Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, "Why would I leave here?" when asked about the speculation swirling around his refuted interest in the Texas tech job.



Additionally, the Austin American-Statesman reported Monday that according to a high-ranking official at Texas Tech, the school wouldn't even consider hiring Leach, or West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen, who served on Leach's staff at Texas Tech for that matter.

The Rivals.com site for Texas Tech listed five "realistic" candidates for the vacant coaching position and Leach's name wasn't on the list.



Leach, wrapping up his seventh season in Pullman, is the first coach in Washington State history to lead the Cougars to four straight bowl games.,



.