Taking advantage of a late turnover, UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Demetric Felton with 1:07 left in the game as the winless Bruins overcame a 32-point second-half deficit and a record nine TD passes by Washington State’s Anthony Gordon to claim a wild 67-63 victory over the No. 19-ranked Cougars Saturday night at Martin Stadium.

Washington State had the ball with 1:07 left and the chance for Gordon to throw his 10th touchdown pass for the game-winning score. But he got sacked on the first play of the drive by Keisean Lucier-South, fumbled the ball and UCLA recovered and ran out the clock.

Thompson-Robinson threw for 507 yards and five touchdowns for UCLA (1-3, 1-0 Pac-12). Gordon threw for 570 yards and broke the school record with nine TD passes for Washington State (3-1, 0-1).

Gordon finished the game 41-of-61 passing as the teams combined for 1,377 yards and set a Pac-12 record for the most points in a single conference game. The game fell four points short of the FBS record for most points in a non-overtime game set in 2016 when Pitt beat Syracuse 76-61.

Gordon’s nine touchdown passes are two short of the single-game record set by Houston’s David Klingler in 1990. And those nine scores came in just his fourth college start.

However, WSU committed six turnovers for a negative five turnover margin en route to seeing a 49-17 third quarter lead evaporate.

UCLA scored 50 points in the second half, 29 in the fourth quarter. Three of UCLA’s touchdowns came on a 100-yard kickoff return, 94-yard pass play and a 69-yard punt return.

“In the second half we collapsed in all three phases, offense, defense and special teams” Mike Leach said. “Defensively, we didn’t tackle. Offensively, we turned the ball over. Special teams, we didn’t tackle and let them run right through us. It’s our own fault.

“If we want to be the team we hope we cab be, we have to play a whole game, not part of a game. We only played half of a game. Coaches, players, everybody, we have to have a sense of urgency that every play counts. Somehow, that didn’t get translated. We’re going to do everything to translate it next week.”

Easop Winston Jr. caught four touchdown passes for Washington State. Gordon has topped 400 yards passing in all four games this season.

On the first series of the game, UCLA linebacker Josh Woods intercepted a Gordon pass. Thompson-Robinson hit Joshua Kelley on a 14-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead. Gordon replied by finding Winston with a 4-yard touchdown pass.

The Bruins replied with a 31-yard field goal by JJ Molson for a 10-7 lead.

Washington State scored four touchdowns in the second quarter, beginning with Gordon’s 28-yard pass to Winston, to take control. Gordon found Travell Harris for a 10-yard touchdown pass and a 21-10 lead. Demetric Felton returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown as the Bruins pulled within 21-17.

Gordon replied with short touchdown passes to Winston and Tay Martin for a 35-17 lead that stood at halftime. In the third, Gordon hit Renard Bell and Dezmon Patmon for touchdowns and a seemingly comfortable 49-17 lead.

“The way we played in the first half, we can beat anybody,” Leach said. “The way we played in the second half, we can’t beat anybody. We’ll lose to everybody. We have to work hard and keep grinding.”

The game turned late in the third quarter when UCLA drove 75 yards in 9 plays for a 1-yard TD run by Thompson-Robinson. Eventually, the Bruins erupted for three touchdowns in the final 4 minutes of the third to close the gap.

Thompson-Robinson ran for one touchdown and threw scoring passes to Chase Cota and Felton to bring the Bruins within 49-38.

In the fourth, Thompson-Robinson hit Devin Asiasi with a 7-yard touchdown pass and then found Cota for a two-point conversion pass to bring UCLA within 49-46 with 14:28 left in the game.

Gordon broke the WSU touchdown record with his eighth, this time a 33-yarder to Winston, for a 56-46 lead with 10:08 left. Thompson-Robinson ran over from the 3 to cut WSU’s lead to 56-53 with 8:10 left.

Washington State was forced to punt and Kyle Philips returned it 69 yards for a touchdown, putting the Bruins ahead 60-56 with 7:31 left. But Borghi caught a short pass from Gordon and ran 65 yards for a touchdown and a 63-60 lead with 6:11 left.

The Bruins were forced to turn the ball over on downs with 2:38 left. Washington State took over, but Winston fumbled after a reception and UCLA got the ball back on the WSU 26.

“We had horrible ball security and they did a great job of attacking the ball,” Leach said.

Borghi added: “We need to take practice more serious with ball security. We work it every day, but it's at the end of practice and it's almost like guys are going through the motions."

WSU travels to Salt Lake City next Saturday for a matchup with Utah, which is coming off a 30-23 loss at USC Friday night..

“It will take a whole game to beat them. It always does,” Leach said.

THE TAKEAWAY: The Bruins came in as the only Pac-12 team averaging less than 300 yards of offense per game (263), but finally put some points on the scoreboard.

Washington State: The Cougars could not stop the Bruins in the second half and were hurt with six turnovers that led to 29 points.

POLL IMPLICATIONS: Washington State will likely drop in the poll.

UP NEXT: Washington State has a showdown next Saturday at No. 10 Utah. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT/8 p.m. MT.

PAC-12 WEEK 4 SCORES (Sept. 20-21):

Fri., Sept. 20

USC 30, Utah 23

Sat. Sept. 21

California 28, Ole Miss 20

Washington 45, BYU 19

Oregon 21, Stanford 6

Colorado 34, Arizona State 31

UCLA 67, Washington State 63