Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-10 22:08:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Leach will make third downs a priority in practice this week

Ot1jwuxujariaruykjg4
Twitter
Scott Hood • WazzuWatch.com
Publisher

Two weeks into the college football season, everything seems fine and dandy on the surface with the Washington State offense.The Cougars have scored 72 points and are averaging 469.0 total yards an...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}