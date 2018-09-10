Leach will make third downs a priority in practice this week
Two weeks into the college football season, everything seems fine and dandy on the surface with the Washington State offense.The Cougars have scored 72 points and are averaging 469.0 total yards an...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news