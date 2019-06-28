We're excited to announce our WSU Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2019! We will be highlighting all of our inductees starting next week! Read More Here: https://t.co/bs5Ds55vBi #GoCougs | #CougsVsEverybody pic.twitter.com/Wv4O7VUq4B

Quarterback Ryan Leaf, who led Washington State to the 1998 Rose Bowl and a No. 9 final ranking and is considered one of the greatest football players in WSU history, is one of six former Cougar standouts set to be inducted into the WSU Athletic Hall of Fame in September, Director of Athletics Pat Chun announced Friday.

Leaf was the 1997 Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year and was named to The Sport News’ All-American First Team. He finished third in the 1997 Heisman Trophy race after setting numerous Pac-10 and WSU single-season and career records. He was selected No. 2 overall by the San Diego Chargers in the 1998 NFL Draft and spent four seasons in the NFL.

He currently serves as President and CEO of RAM Consultant Inc. and is actively engaged as a motivational speaker, talking to crowds about his experiences (good and bad) over the past 20 years. He also works as an analyst for the Pac-12 Network.

The Hall of Fame induction dinner will be held Sept. 6 at the Davenport Grand Hotel in Spokane with the 2019 class also being recognized at the Washington State-Northern Colorado football game in Pullman the following day.

Additional details on Hall of Fame Weekend will be released throughout the summer.

The other five inductees are:

Josephat Kapkory (track and field/cross country, 1991-94): Member of the Pac-12 All-Century Cross Country team…three-time NCAA All-American in cross country (1991-93)…1993 NCAA Cross Country champion.

Stephanie Papke (volleyball, 1994-97): Finished career third in school history with 3,839 assists…competed on four NCAA teams and was a three-time All-Pac-10 honoree…junior year was the first Cougar volleyball player to be voted by coaches to the All-Pac-10 team.

Ellannee Richardson (track & field, 2004-07): Five-time All-American at WSU…four-time All-America heptathlete, finishing second at the NCAA Championships in 2002 and 2003…three-time Pac-10 heptathlon champion.

Lisa Roman (rowing, 2010-12): Named to the Pac-12 All-Century Rowing Team…Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) All-Region 5 first team as a senior…two-time all-conference first team selection…helped WSU to NCAA appearances in 2010 and 2011.

Rod Commons (administration, 1976-2007): Spent 32 years managing public relations efforts for WSU Athletics as sports information director…handled campaigns for six top 10 finishers in the Heisman Trophy balloting…President of the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) in 2004-05, was inducted into the CoSIDA Hall of Fame in 2007 and received that organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.