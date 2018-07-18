It has been a good week for Washington State commit Simon Samarzich, arguably the best high school long snapper in the country.

Six days ago, Samarzich, who attends Upland (Calif.) High School in a eastern Los Angeles suburb, was invited to play in the 2019 Polynesian Bowl, earning him a free trip to Hawaii.

Last weekend, Samarzich lived up to his billing as one of the top 2019 prospects at his often overlooked position, capturing the title of Best Long Snapper at the Rubio Long Snapping TOP 12 Camp.

In a tweet, Rubio described Samarzich as "one the most accurate and consistent Long Snappers to ever go through Rubio Long Snapping!"

Samarzich verbally committed to Washington State on June 8. He was also offered by Air Force, Army, Fresno State and Navy.

