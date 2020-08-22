WazzuWatch - Martin transferring to Oklahoma State for final season

Former #WAZZU WR Tay Martin announces he's transferring to OK State. Rangy 6-3 former basketball star with terrific athleticism should be a good addition for the Cowboys. He caught 18 TDs the past three seasons.

The Pac-12 isn't playing football this fall, so former Washington State wide receiver Tay Martin is transferring to a school in a conference that is.

Less than a week after announcing he was leaving Washington State, the rising senior wide receiver from Houma, La. revealed Saturday night on social media that he was transferring to Oklahoma State of the Big 12.

The Big 12, along with the SEC and ACC, plans to play football this fall. The Cowboys' season opener is scheduled for Sept. 12 against instate rival Tulsa. OSU hosts West Virginia in the conference opener Sept. 26.

Martin cited two reasons for deciding to leave Pullman, a decision he contended in a Twitter message "had nothing to do with WSU." First, he has a young daughter back home in Louisiana that he has rarely seen. "I believe it is my responsibility to be closer to my daughter Reign and my family," Martin said.

Related to that, Martin added that the deaths of his mother and "two of my closest friends" (Ty Hilinski and Bryce Beekman) during his time at WSU convinced him that "tomorrow isn't promised" and that he had to be closer to his family.

Martin signed with WSU in February 2017. Over the last three seasons Martin has caught 143 passes for 1,615 yards and 18 touchdowns. He caught a career high 69 passes for 685 yards in 2018.

His transfer to Oklahoma State, and assuming the Big 12 plays out the season in the fall, allows Martin to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft starting in January.

