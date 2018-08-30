Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-30 20:45:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Matchup with Wyoming has 'all the makings' of being close, hard fought game

Dgshyqxzs9oqxrtolb3z
Twitter
Scott Hood • WazzuWatch.com
Publisher

In the eyes of many analysts, Washington State is walking into a hornet’s nest Saturday when they face the Wyoming Cowboys at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., especially in the wake of the Co...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}