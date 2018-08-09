Washington State junior center Frederick Mauigoa was named to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

Former All-American defensive lineman Hercules Mata’afa won the national award last season. Earlier this summer, Mauigoa was also named to the Rimington Trophy Fall Watch List, presented annually to the most outstanding center in Division I College Football.

Mauigoa is one of 50 players named to the list. The Iliili, American Samoa native started all 13 games at center last season, anchoring the line that blocked for the nation’s second-best passing attack.

The winner of the 2018 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be announced on December 14, 2018. Five finalists will be unveiled on December 5. The presentation of the Award will be held during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Celebration Dinner (Sheraton Waikiki) and they will also be recognized at halftime of the Polynesian Bowl at Aloha Stadium.