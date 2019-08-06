. @FMauigoa has been named to the @PolynesianFBHOF College Player of the Year Watch List! Story | https://t.co/tD9NuX0VPB #GoCougs | #CougsVsEverybody pic.twitter.com/HdNWUYE3jU

Washington State senior center Frederick Mauigoa was named to the Polynesian College Player of the Year Watch List, The Polynesian Hall of Fame in Honolulu, HI announced Tuesday.

Mauigoa is one of 62 players named to the watch list for the award presented to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity. The Iliili, American Samoa native received the same recognition prior to last season and former Cougar All-American defensive lineman Hercules Mata’afa won the award in 2017.

Earlier this summer, Mauigoa was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List (Top collegiate center) for the second straight season. Mauigoa earned All-Pac-12 Conference honorable mention last season after starting all 13 games at center and blocked for the nation’s top passing offense.



The Cougar offensive line blocked for 24 rushing touchdowns, allowed the eighth-fewest sacks in the country and was one of 10 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s best offensive line. Mauigoa has started 25 straight games at center for the Cougars.

The winner of the 2019 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be announced on Dec. 17. Five finalists will be unveiled on Dec. 5. The presentation of the Award will be held during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Celebration Dinner (Jan. 17, 2020) at the Sheraton Waikiki and they will also be recognized at halftime of the Polynesian Bowl (Jan. 18, 2020) at Aloha Stadium.