Washington State junior center Frederick Mauigoa was named to the 2018 Rimington Trophy Fall Watch List, presented annually to the most outstanding center in Division I College Football, the Rimington Trophy Committee announced Friday.

Mauigoa is one of 58 centers named to the list and is one of 10 from the Pac-12 Conference. Riley Sorenson was named to the same watch list prior to the 2016 season. Mauigoa started all 13 games at center last season, anchoring the line that blocked for the nation’s second-best passing attack.

Dave Rimington, the award's namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy's only two-time winner as the nation's finest college interior lineman. For more on the Rimington Trophy and a list of past recipients, visit www.rimingtontrophy.com. Since its inception, the seventeen-year old award has raised over $3.6 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis.